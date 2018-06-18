Rickey Smiley Tells How He Spent His Father’s Day “Straight Up Fathering” [EXCLUSIVE]

Father’s Day has passed and Rickey Smiley spoke about what an amazing time it was. He got the chance to spend time with kids that don’t have fathers and he grilled food. Rickey mentioned that he was in the pool almost the whole day and taught some of the kids about safety and swimming.

Follow @TheRSMS

His daughter also came by from college and Rickey has to do some fathering on Father’s Day.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Morning Show Listeners Send Father’s Day Shout Outs [EXCLUSIVE]

He had a deep and emotional conversation with her about some things going on. Rickey also spoke about how he was emotional almost the whole day. His sister wanted to go to the cemetery, but Rickey didn’t want to do that this weekend. Headkrack also spoke about spending time in Puerto Rico for a music festival.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why Father’s Day Isn’t The Time To Celebrate Single Mothers [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Flirts With Mz. Shyneka: “I’m Doing Everything I Did When I Was 18”

The Latest: