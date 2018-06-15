Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Flirts With Mz. Shyneka: “I’m Doing Everything I Did When I Was 18”

Rickey Smiley has been celebrating Father’s Day all week. He called up his granddad, Ernest Smiley to talk to him. Ernest is 92 and spoke to Rickey about how he needs to come over and bring him some money. Rickey mentioned that he’s going to bring some strippers over there and put a pole next to his favorite chair.

Mz. Shyneka told granddad that she’ll give him ones and at that point he told her she can come over anytime she wanted. Everyone laughed in the room as he said, “I’m doing everything I did when I was 18.”

Granddad really wants Rickey to cook his famous chicken and dumplings, but he also will accept any gift. He also told Rickey again to make sure he stops by the bank. Have a Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!

