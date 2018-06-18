Was It Petty For Beyonce & Jay-Z To Drop Their First Album A Day After Nas Released “Nasir?”

This weekend was filled with so much music and surprises. Fans were excited about Nas releasing his album that was produced by Kanye West, but got a surprise from Beyonce and Jay-Z. The internet began to buzz as the album, “Everything Is Love,” was released by the couple.

Headkrack believes it seems pretty convenient that they just came out with this album the same weekend as Nas. People believe this was very calculated and proves that this couple will never lose. Cardi B and Offset are also making headlines for making the cover of Rolling Stone magazine where she is showing off her baby bump and is booty butt-naked.

