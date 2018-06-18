Was It Petty For Beyonce & Jay-Z To Drop Their First Album A Day After Nas Released “Nasir?”

This weekend was filled with so much music and surprises. Fans were excited about Nas releasing his album that was produced by Kanye West, but got a surprise from Beyonce and Jay-Z. The internet began to buzz as the album, “Everything Is Love,” was released by the couple.
Headkrack believes it seems pretty convenient that they just came out with this album the same weekend as Nas. People believe this was very calculated and proves that this couple will never lose. Cardi B and Offset are also making headlines for making the cover of Rolling Stone magazine where she is showing off her baby bump and is booty butt-naked.
RELATED: Beyoncé & JAY-Z Drop #EverythingIsLove, Black Twitter Loses It
RELATED: Beyonce & Jay-Z Deliver “EVERYTHING IS LOVE” Surprise Album
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Says Internet Speculation Was Right About Beyonce Biter
The Latest:
- Refrigerator Donation Turns Into A Shooting Threat [EXCLUSIVE]
- Cardi B Surprises Atlanta Fans With Super-Pregnant Performance! [VIDEO]
- Who Is Kathy Griffin To Dictate What Kevin Hart Talks About In His Standup Comedy Performances?
- Dave Chappelle Is Pushing Maryland’s Next Potential Governor To Legalize Weed [VIDEO]
- Capone Shares A Sad Story About His Father Dying On His Day Of Birth
- Sway Criticized For Pressing Nick Grant About Making A Pro-Black Woman Clip [VIDEO]
- Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Admitting He Likes Big Butts
- Black Candidates Making Significant Strides In 2018 Primary Elections
- T.I. Spotted Backstage With Another Woman [VIDEO]
- JAY-Z Denies Secret Love Child On “Heard About Us”