CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyonce & Jay-Z Deliver “EVERYTHING IS LOVE” Surprise Album

Beyoncé and JAY-Z stick up the world and drop their first ever collaborative project without warning.

0 reads
Leave a comment
JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour

Source: Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou / Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou

Beyoncé and JAY-Z just held up the summer by dropping nine surprise tracks for EVERYTHING IS LOVE, the couple’s first ever dual project, featuring appearances from Blue Ivy and Pharrell.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Stream now on TIDAL and hit the jump for more shots of The Carters conquering the world.

Beyonce & Jay-Z Deliver “EVERYTHING IS LOVE” Surprise Album was originally published on globalgrind.com

Beyonce , Everything Is Love , Jay-Z

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Beyonce & Jay-Z Deliver “EVERYTHING IS LOVE” Surprise Album

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close