4 Things Fathers Should Give Their Children [EXCLUSIVE]

Father’s Day is this weekend and Jeff Johnson wanted to give his input about things fathers should give to their children. He mentioned that time is a huge thing children always value. Even when you don’t live in the home with your child you should be making time for them whenever you can.

Being present for your kids shows them that you love and support them through everything.

He also spoke about tutelage and how we need to prepare them for the future. Transparency is another important factor because you must talk to them about the trials and tribulations you go through. Jeff mentioned tenderness and recalls his father kissing and hugging him before going to bed. He lost his dad two years ago and with his kids he does the same thing which empowers them.

