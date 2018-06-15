A controversial Father’s Day card was pulled from Target shelves this week after the retailer and card-maker, American Greetings, received serious heat over racial insensitivity arguments.
The card features a Black couple locked in a kissing embrace with the words “Baby Daddy” written in cursive across the front.
Almost two weeks ago Facebook user Takeisha Saunders shared her outrage after noticing the card was the only option for Black couples at her local Target.
Saunders’ post generated over 730 shares and 580 comments. In response Target yanked the card from about 900 stores.
“We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores,” said a Target spokesman for the retailer in a statement to CBS News. “We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”
Card distributor American Greetings also issued an apology via social media.
In an email sent to CBS, an American Greetings company spokesperson said the card was taken out of context because the wording on the inside proves it was “created for, and addressed to, a loving husband.”
“However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating,” the spokesperson continued.
What are your thoughts? Were American Greetings and Target in the wrong?
Target Pulls “Baby Daddy” Father’s Day Card After Multiple Complaints Of Racial Insensitivity was originally published on hellobeautiful.com