3 Father’s Day Gift Ideas [EXCLUSIVE]

| 06.16.18
Father’s Day is coming up and “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” is giving you some insight on what to get the man in your life. Rickey Smiley mentioned that he didn’t see many commercials for gifts to give dad and he wasn’t happy about that. He told the team that he would like anything from the Bass Pro Shop or a tool set.

Rock-T is excited because his family got him a wet vac machines. He loves to wash his car but can’t stand going to the car wash. Rickey also spoke about men wanting some special attention for the day. Happy Father’s Day to everyone out there!

