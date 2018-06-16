With pops’ special day around the corner, you could go for the boring standbys like ties and socks…But you’re better than that. Bless him with something he’ll truly enjoy. With the last-minute frenzy in full swing, here’s an easy shopping tip: gravitate towards things you like. You ARE related, after all—and usually, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Below are 10 dope Father’s Day finds you may have a hard time not keeping for yourself.

Father's Day Gift Guide 10 photos Launch gallery Father's Day Gift Guide 1. TRANSPARENT SHOE BOXES Source:Courtesy of Ikea 1 of 10 2. WOODEN SUNGLASSES Source:Courtesy of Shwood 2 of 10 3. GRAPHIC HOODIE Source:Courtesy of Fear of God 3 of 10 4. LIMITED-EDITION BASEBALL CAPS Source:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 4 of 10 5. CULT FRAGRANCE Source:Courtesy of The Motley 5 of 10 6. MONOGRAMMED TOTE Source:Courtesy of Parker Thatch 6 of 10 7. ZEN GROOMING SET Source:Courtesy of RITUALS 7 of 10 8. DESIGNER WATCH Source:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 8 of 10 9. SLEEK TRAINERS Source:Courtesy of Nike 9 of 10 10. MUST-HAVE DOPP KIT Source:Courtesy of MR.PORTER 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Father’s Day Gift Guide Father's Day Gift Guide

10 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts You’ll Want Keep For Yourself was originally published on cassiuslife.com