14 reads Leave a comment
With pops’ special day around the corner, you could go for the boring standbys like ties and socks…But you’re better than that. Bless him with something he’ll truly enjoy. With the last-minute frenzy in full swing, here’s an easy shopping tip: gravitate towards things you like. You ARE related, after all—and usually, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Below are 10 dope Father’s Day finds you may have a hard time not keeping for yourself.
The Latest:
- 10 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts You’ll Want Keep For Yourself
- Desus & Mero Split From Viceland
- 8 Facts You Definitely Want to Know About HPV From Someone Who Has It
- Where’s The Clean Water Now? Flint Can’t See Relief As Michigan’s New Lead Attack Plan Falls Short
- Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Suing Over Wages
Father's Day Gift Guide
10 photos Launch gallery
Father's Day Gift Guide
1. TRANSPARENT SHOE BOXESSource:Courtesy of Ikea 1 of 10
2. WOODEN SUNGLASSESSource:Courtesy of Shwood 2 of 10
3. GRAPHIC HOODIESource:Courtesy of Fear of God 3 of 10
4. LIMITED-EDITION BASEBALL CAPSSource:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 4 of 10
5. CULT FRAGRANCESource:Courtesy of The Motley 5 of 10
6. MONOGRAMMED TOTESource:Courtesy of Parker Thatch 6 of 10
7. ZEN GROOMING SETSource:Courtesy of RITUALS 7 of 10
8. DESIGNER WATCHSource:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 8 of 10
9. SLEEK TRAINERSSource:Courtesy of Nike 9 of 10
10. MUST-HAVE DOPP KITSource:Courtesy of MR.PORTER 10 of 10
10 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts You’ll Want Keep For Yourself was originally published on cassiuslife.com
comments – add yours