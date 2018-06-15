“Superfly” Review: It’s Everything ‘Belly’ Should Have Been” [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s Friday and Headkrack is encouraging everyone to go support “Superfly.” He mentioned that this film is one for the culture. Headkrack also believes that this movie is everything “Belly” should have been.

Eva Marcille immediately corrected that statement because that movie is a classic and DMX as well as Taral Hicks made that film. She also spoke about how she never understood why Nas went to Africa. Headkrack believes the acting is better in “Superfly” and this needs to be number 1.

