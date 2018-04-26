Hip-Hop Spot
Home > Hip-Hop Spot

Headkrack Talks About The Love And Energy He Received While Performing In Dallas [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack

Posted 12 hours ago
166 reads
Leave a comment

Headkrack has been on tour for the Eric B and Rakim- The Technique Tour and it has been crazy. Dallas showed him so much love and his group, The Bodega Brothers performed with him there. He also thanked everyone that has been there for him during this hard time of losing his mother.

Kanye West has been going on a Twitter rant lately. He posted a picture wearing “Make America Great Again” hat and confessed his love for President Donald Trump. Many believe he’s being used by Trump while others think its ok ay for him to have independent thoughts.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Headkrack Recaps His Houston Performance And Lists The Celebs That Came Through [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack Talks About Going On Tour With Eric B & Rakim [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack Talks About His First Performance After The Loss Of His Mother [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

6 photos Launch gallery

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Continue reading Headkrack Talks About The Love And Energy He Received While Performing In Dallas [EXCLUSIVE]

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Fresh out of the hospital after an alleged psychotic breakdown, Kanye West went from brunette to blond and more importantly, hit up Trump Tower in NYC for a meeting with our infamous President-elect. Here’s what the Internet had to say…

Eric B , HeadKrack , Kanye West , rakim

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×