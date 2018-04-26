Headkrack Talks About The Love And Energy He Received While Performing In Dallas [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack has been on tour for the Eric B and Rakim- The Technique Tour and it has been crazy. Dallas showed him so much love and his group, The Bodega Brothers performed with him there. He also thanked everyone that has been there for him during this hard time of losing his mother.
Kanye West has been going on a Twitter rant lately. He posted a picture wearing “Make America Great Again” hat and confessed his love for President Donald Trump. Many believe he’s being used by Trump while others think its ok ay for him to have independent thoughts.
