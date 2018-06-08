Headkrack & Da Brat Exchange Rhymes About Tekashi69, Anthony Bourdaine, Lil Scrappy & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack rapped about the beef between Tekashi69 and Chief Keef. He mentioned that things can get quite violent and how he hopes it ends. In his rhymes he also spoke about brings a gun to a knife fight. Headkrack also talked about the death of Anthony Bourdaine and how he’s somewhere still representing for his shows.

Da Brat rapped about rocking the mic at parties and how people try to steal her rhymes. She also spoke about waking up early for the show and how she enjoys being here. Da Brat was a little out of breath at times, but that didn’t stop her from rapping.

