Sonic Pickle Juice Slushie Review [VIDEO]

Would you ever drink a pickle juice slushie? Sonic is selling this new slushie and the Dish Nation team decided to buy some and try it. Everyone seemed pretty disgusted at the thought, but some had a change of heart after sipping it.

Porsha Williams was the first one to try it and as she sipped it made a weird face. She didn’t like it at all and wasn’t her for the taste it left in her mouth.

The #DishNation hosts rate the new @SonicDriveIn "Pickle Juice Slushie" on a scale from "Happy Kanye" to "Crying Jordan"! 😂 pic.twitter.com/4auyLYy2mP — Dish Nation (@DishNation) June 14, 2018

Eva Marcille tried it and loved it. She kept sipping and mentioned that she’s going to keep drinking it. Eva loves pickles and thought it had a great flavor. Headkrack said it was better than what he thought it was going to be. He rated the drink a Dennis Rodman cry.

When Rickey Smiley drank it he fell in love with it. Porsha decided to give Rickey hers and he spoke about how all the Black people going to Sonic now to get one. Would you drink a pickle juice slushie?”

