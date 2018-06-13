Rappers Who Should Have Been Included In XXL’s 2018 Freshman Class [EXCLUSIVE]

The XXL 2018 Freshman Class cover was released and featured Lil Pump, J.I.D, Wifisfuneral and more. Headkrack spoke about how several other rappers should’ve been chosen. He also mentioned that although many people might not know who these upcoming rappers are they are known on Soundcloud.
2 Chainz believes that NBA YoungBoy should be on that cover. When people see this cover its like predicting who will possibly be successful in the future. The problem also is that a lot of them look like each other.
