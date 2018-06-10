CLOSE
Beyonce Bares All For OTR II Tour Book [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet

Beyonce and Jay-Z 'On the Run II' Tour Opener - Cardiff

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

You knew the moment the OTR II tour started that teases and spoilers from halfway across the globe would leak out, didn’t you? After their opening night in which fans caught glimpses (or did they) of Rumi and Sir Carter, there’s a new set of photos that has the internet in a tizzy.

Queen Bey in all of her royalness.

Some photos from the On The Run Tour II photobook sprung a leak and they show both Jay-Z and Beyonce in full embrace and in love with one another. One photo features them together in the buff and another with Bey topless just having a tiny thong on!

You gotta hit the next page to see some more of the pics — and the reactions.

Beyonce

