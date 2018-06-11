Analyzing Beyonce’s Provocative Pictures [EXCLUSIVE]

The other day fans were shocked by provocative pictures of Beyonce and Jay-Z on the internet. Gary With Da Tea believes they are trying to get every last coin they can. Beyonce showed off her booty in and thong while Jay-Z smoked his cigar in bed.
Headkrack mentioned that he was quite impressed by the photo. Gary also spoke about how Budweiser will no longer be the sponsor for the Made In America Festival. Mary J. Blige is allegedly facing foreclosure of one of her homes.

