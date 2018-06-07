CLOSE
Videos
Home > Videos

3 Things We Didn’t Know About Beyonce & Jay-Z [VIDEOS]

150 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce and Jay-Z 'On the Run II' Tour Opener - Cardiff

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay-Z and Beyonce are back on the road for the On The Run II Tour, and the videos they shared have given us some insight into what their lives are like behind the scenes. Here’s what we learned…

1. The Carters Renewed Their Vows

2. The Carters Smoke Out In Bed

3. Jay-Z Paints Blue Ivy’s Toenails

Jay-Z & Beyoncé [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

Jay-Z & Beyoncé [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 3 Things We Didn’t Know About Beyonce & Jay-Z [VIDEOS]

Jay-Z & Beyoncé [PHOTOS]

Jay-Z and Beyoncé got married on March 4, 2008. These two have done a lot together, so to celebrate we’re taking a look back at some of their greatest accomplishments. (Source: People Music)

Jay-Z & Beyonce Are “On The Run” In Jamaica [PHOTOS]

1 photos Launch gallery

Jay-Z & Beyonce Are “On The Run” In Jamaica [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 3 Things We Didn’t Know About Beyonce & Jay-Z [VIDEOS]

Jay-Z & Beyonce Are “On The Run” In Jamaica [PHOTOS]

Beyonce , Jay-Z

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close