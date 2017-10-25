21 Savage Is Working On Another Career Path [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack on Hip Hop Spot talks about everything we need to know. Gucci Mane might be a newly married man, but he still is making time for another album. He mentioned that he has had the most albums released by a rapper in the same year and has been accomplishing so much. Headkrack also talked about 21 Savage and how his album went gold.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
21 Savage has another career path and will be a pilot soon. Amber Rose and a friend went on the plane while 21 Savage flew it. Headkrack mentioned that he would never get on a plane with a pilot that had tattoos on his face. They also spoke about the death of actor Robert Guillaume.
RELATED: Examining 21 Savage & Amber Rose’s Response To SlutWalk Criticism [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: 21 Savage Supports His Girl Amber Rose At Her SlutWalk In Los Angeles
RELATED: 21 Savage Sings A Melody Of Love Songs To Amber Rose [VIDEO]
Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]
Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]
1. James Fortune & HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 32
2. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 32
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 32
4. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 4 of 32
5. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 5 of 32
6. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up EditionSource:Getty 6 of 32
7. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 32
8. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 32
9. Gary With Da Tea, Kat Graham, Demetrius Shipp Jr, HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 32
10. Gary With Da Tea, Kat Graham, Headkrack, Demetrius Shipp JrSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 32
11. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 32
12. Headkrack & Jamal WoolardSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 32
13. Debra Antney & Headkrack & Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 32
14. Gary With Da Tea, Debra Antney, Da Brat, Headkrack, Ms JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 32
15. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 32
16. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 32
17. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 32
18. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 32
19. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 19 of 32
20. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 20 of 32
21. Reginae Carter, Headkrack & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 21 of 32
22. Headkrack & Ed LoverSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 22 of 32
23. Headkrack & Waka Flocka FlameSource:Instagram 23 of 32
24. Headkrack's Hip Hop SpotSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 24 of 32
25. Bow wow, Da Brat, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea,Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 25 of 32
26. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 26 of 32
27. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 27 of 32
28. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 28 of 32
29. Headkrack Having A LaughSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 29 of 32
30. Headkrack & David BannerSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 30 of 32
31. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 31 of 32
32. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 32 of 32