Amber Rose Confirms Break Up With 21 Savage

The prayers for 21 Savage seem to have worked...

3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

21 Savage had the closest of calls (no shots). Amber Rose confirms that she and the Atlanta rapper have split. 

Amber Rose spilled the tea on Big Boy’s Neighborhood during the same interview when she defended the suspect fellatio skills of her friend Blac Chyna. Again, no shots.

If you got the time, full interview below. We wish 21 Savage a successful rap career moving forward.

Amber Rose Confirms Break Up With 21 Savage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

21 savage , Amber Rose

