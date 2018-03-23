Amber Rose Confirms Break Up With 21 Savage

21 Savage had the closest of calls (no shots). Amber Rose confirms that she and the Atlanta rapper have split.
Amber Rose spilled the tea on Big Boy’s Neighborhood during the same interview when she defended the suspect fellatio skills of her friend Blac Chyna. Again, no shots.
If you got the time, full interview below. We wish 21 Savage a successful rap career moving forward.
Photo: WENN.com
