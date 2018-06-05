Tiffany Haddish is a rising star and Tracy Morgan had something to say about her during an interview. They both work on the hit show “The Last O.G.,” and Tracy was asked about her success and began to talk about how it’s his show. A lot of people didn’t think it was right to respond like that and Rickey Smiley mentioned that he would of never said that.
Gary With Da Tea is also asking for prayers for Janet Jackson. This past weekend she called the police to check on the welfare of her son that was spending time with his father. Janet also asked the nanny to keep a close eye on the baby.
RELATED: Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For Hating On Tiffany Haddish
RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Sued By Ex-Husband For Libel, Slander & Defamation
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Tiffany Haddish To Produce HBO Comedy Series About Instagram Hustle
RELATED: Sneak Peek Look At Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish’s New Comedy “Night School” [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Why Tracy Morgan Should Be Happy For Tiffany Haddish’s Success [EXCLUSIVE]
- President Trump Tears Up Philadelphia Eagles White House Invite
- Lil Scrappy Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident, Friend In ICU [PHOTOS]
- Ava DuVernay Developing Comedy Series With Colin Kaepernick On His High School Life
- White GA Cop Fired After Running Over Black Suspect [VIDEO]
- Pregnant Woman And Others Shot At Football Game In Dallas [VIDEO]
- Kenya Moore Shows Off Undeniable Baby Bump & Ultrasound [PHOTO & VIDEO]
- Who Was Missing At “Yo! MTV Raps”: 30th Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE]
- Pastor Haynes Delivers A Word Inspired By Tye Tribbett’s “He Turned It” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Pops Off Over A Pastor During A Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE]