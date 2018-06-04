0 reads Leave a comment
During a sit down interview “The Last O.G.” star Tracy Morgan seemed to be in his feelings when asked about co-star Tiffany Haddish, saying “We’re not gonna go there…because this isn’t Tiffany’s show. This is Tracy Morgan. This is ‘The Last O.G.’”
He continued, “You gonna ask that about Tiffany, ask that about Cedric (the Entertainer) and ask that about craft services.”
Not feeling the shade, Tiffany’s former co-star on The Carmichael Show Lil’ Rel decided to clap back.
Do you think Tracy was being shady?
Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For Hating On Tiffany Haddish was originally published on globalgrind.com
