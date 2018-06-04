Headkrack & Da Brat Rhyme About Cleveland Cavaliers & Golden State Warriors [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

06.04.18
Headkrack and Da Brat are rapping all about the NBA finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are back at it again each other and JR Smith caused a lot of chaos last night. He didn’t realize his team was down and let the time lapse so the game went into overtime.

The Cavaliers ended up losing and Da Brat is happy because she’s cheering for Golden State. Headkrack also spoke about Drake and how Pusha T bodied him. The two flowed so well together and we can’t wait for next week.

