If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The NBA Finals, He May Have A Career Rapping [VIDEO]

If for whatever reason Steph Curry decides to stop cooking on the court, he can always go back to his first love — rap music. In 2009, the future baller gathered the entire student body at Davidson College to assist in his first music video, “I Love Commons”.
Check out the clip below and let us know if you think Chef Curry has skills on the mic.
Let us never forget, Ayesha got bars too!
