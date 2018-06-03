If for whatever reason Steph Curry decides to stop cooking on the court, he can always go back to his first love — rap music. In 2009, the future baller gathered the entire student body at Davidson College to assist in his first music video, “I Love Commons”.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out the clip below and let us know if you think Chef Curry has skills on the mic.

Niggas bout to let this nigga win his 3rd ring pic.twitter.com/s5EaxbmQRH — Senio (@FollowDeeezNuts) June 2, 2018

Let us never forget, Ayesha got bars too!

The Latest:

All The Times Riley Curry Stole Our Hearts [PHOTOS] 22 photos Launch gallery All The Times Riley Curry Stole Our Hearts [PHOTOS] 1. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 1 of 22 2. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 2 of 22 3. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 3 of 22 4. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 4 of 22 5. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 5 of 22 6. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 6 of 22 7. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 7 of 22 8. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 8 of 22 9. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 9 of 22 10. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 10 of 22 11. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 11 of 22 12. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 12 of 22 13. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 13 of 22 14. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 14 of 22 15. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 15 of 22 16. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 16 of 22 17. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 17 of 22 18. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 18 of 22 19. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 19 of 22 20. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 20 of 22 21. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 21 of 22 22. Riley Curry Source:Instagram 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The NBA Finals, He May Have A Career Rapping [VIDEO] All The Times Riley Curry Stole Our Hearts [PHOTOS]

If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The NBA Finals, He May Have A Career Rapping [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com