Jussie Smollett Reveals Which Deceased Character He Would Like To Return On “Empire” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jussie Smollett stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his music and the season finale of “Empire.” This season he stepped in the directors chair and has some ideas on something special that could happen during another season. Jussie would like to bring back one of the dead characters for the Halloween episode.

He wants to see Malik Yoba which played “Uncle Vernon” to make an appearance. His character was killed off the first season so people really didn’t get to see him much. Jussie mentioned that even though he was killed off he was able to get on other shows since then.

During this interview Jussie also let us know about how Da Brat is like a sister to him. They met through mutual friends and now are like family hanging out every time he comes to Atlanta.

