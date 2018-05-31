Jussie Smollett Gives His Thoughts About The Death Of Boo Boo Kitty [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jussie Smollett joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about the season finale of the show “Empire.” If you don’t know by now Boo Boo Kitty was killed and it was pretty sad for her to leave the cast. Jussie spoke about how he hugged her all the time because he knew this would be her final season.

Although we won’t see her anymore the cast still will since she’s married to one of the co-stars. Jussie also spoke about going on tour in Germany, South Africa as well as the states. It’s been such a great time and is blessed to have the opportunity.

He told the team that music is a universal language and is a connection between us. While in South Africa he filmed the video for “Hurt People” and hired all Black South African people to work on the video. Jussie also gave some insight on what he’s doing for his birthday this year, but listen to here where the party is!

