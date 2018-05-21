Is Kenya Moore Faking Her Pregnancy?

When Kenya Moore posted the above photo of her out with her husband Marc Daly, fans were quick to join the ‘RHOA’ cast in accusing the former model of faking her pregnancy.

Moore announced she’s expecting her first child during the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion, but her costars were skeptical then and most especially now that she posted a pic, now deleted, offering a glimpse of what’s supposed to be a baby bump.

“Kenya didn’t look pregnant; all of the ladies have had kids and they totally didn’t believe her,” an insider told RadarOnline at the time of the reunion taping. “No one really believes Kenya is pregnant and the producers think that she said she was pregnant in order to get signed up for the next season. This was a last-ditch effort to get a contract.”

And the cyberspace agrees with the insider, as many are serving Kenya an epic beatdown on Twitter and Instagram for possibly faking being pregnant in order to secure that coveted ‘RHOA’ peach for another season.

Keep dreaming that ur pregnant #surrogate — LadyByrd (@Enythq) May 21, 2018

Another one of her MANY STUNTS..!! AND I don’t believe SHE’S really pregnant!! I’m tired of her she BRINGS nothing to THE SHOW..!!! @KenyaMoore is FAKE AND HER STORY LINES ARE FAKE, OR ABOUT SOMEONE ELSE..SICKUUD… — Michell34@gmail (@michell20175245) May 20, 2018

“You should be showing or close to delivery by now,” a fan posted on Twitter.

After Kenya asked what she should name a potential RHOA spin-off, one Twitter user said, “Pregnot,” to mean that she is not pregnant.

Another wrote, “Can’t believe people are falling for another of Kenya lies…”

One commenter noted, “I thought you were pregnant? Oh, I get it #TryingToStayRelevant.” Another person asked, “Where is the pregnant belly?”

Moore’s followers also questioned the whereabouts of Daly’s wedding ring.

Kenya quickly shut it down by adding on her Instagram page: “#DateNight with bae (Bae’s ring is on the table thank you for asking).” However, Moore had nothing to say about her slowly-inflating baby bump.

Kenya captioned the photo with “If I did a spinoff what would you name it????? Enter below ***One rule: has to have “Kenya” in the title**** #actor #producer #writer #director #bossmoves #talent.”

As Kenya and Marc allegedly get ready to welcome their bundle of joy in late 2018, they will also soon be hitting another major milestone. The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on June 10.

Is Kenya Moore Faking Her Pregnancy? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com