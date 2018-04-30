Marlo Hampton On Kenya Moore: “She Is Lying About Me Being A Call Girl” [VIDEO]

RHOA guest star Marlo Hampton wants to set the record clear: Kenya Moore is lying on her, she is not a call girl.

Remember during one of the reunion specials, Kenya put Marlo on blast saying she Marlo tool $20K from a man called John to blackmail NeNe Leakes. That, and she was selling sex for money, homes and jewels.

In a video interview with TMZ, Marlo swears none of what Kenya said about her was true.

“I dated one guy for five friends. That hurt me to my core — stop saying I’m a prostitute, a call girl — this and that. You guys don’t have any receipts,” she explained.

Marlo added, “If you don’t have a receipt — I’ve been around these girls the last six years. Where is the receipt that I’m a prostitute? Where is the receipt that I’m a call girl?”

Well, I guess that sets the record straight.

What do you think about what Marlo is saying?

