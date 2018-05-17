Kenya Moore Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump [PHOTO]

Kenya Moore is living her best life right now.

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly, and the two have been enjoying as much quality time together as they can before welcoming baby Daly before the year is out. The couple enjoyed date night at Topgolf in Atlanta this week, and while posing for a picture, she showed off her growing baby bump:

It’s unclear how many months along Moore is, but she announced that she was expecting at the RHOA reunion, which was filmed back in March. At the time, she said it was too early to say much about it, but with that being said, she’s likely only a few months.

The beauty enjoyed her very first Mother’s Day on Sunday with Daly, and did so by taking in a performance by Anita Baker:

On that day, Moore talked about how being given the chance to be a mom, and to have the responsibilities that come with it, is so important to her.

“This is truly a special day for me and my family,” she wrote. “I feel so blessed to be at this point In My life. Some may say late but God will say right on time. I never understood the force of Mothers. Although the man is the head of the household, it is the woman that is the nucleus of the family and glue that keeps it together. I’m in awe of Motherhood, creating lives… viable human beings… I will never take this role for granted. Thank You Jehovah! Happy Mother’s Day!”

While speaking to PEOPLE in early May about her “simple” IVF process, she said that she and her husband were going to avoid finding out the gender of their baby. At this point, they just want to enjoy the months to come and are thankful for for their blessing, no matter the gender.

“We’re going to try to not find out,” Moore said. “We want to be surprised and we want to make it as natural as we can at this point. We just want a healthy baby. And it doesn’t matter to either of us — boy, girl, we don’t really care.”

Again, this is the first child for Moore. Daly has a son from a previous relationship.

