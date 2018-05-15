Paternity Test Tuesdays
Paternity Test Results For A Woman Who Got Caught Lying [EXCLUSIVE]

Tashawn and Drea were together for a little while and then they stopped seeing each other. She decided to go on a date with one of his friends, but she lied about it at first. Drea mentioned she liked Tashawn more and decided to be with him. Tashawn is upset because that was his boy and she should of never went out with him.

The baby in question is two-months old and Tashawn mentioned that if the baby isn’t his everything is over. Drea believes that it’s Tashawn’s and doesn’t appreciate he has no faith in her. Keep listening to see if he’s the father.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

