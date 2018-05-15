Paternity Test Results For A Woman Who Got Caught Lying [EXCLUSIVE]

Tashawn and Drea were together for a little while and then they stopped seeing each other. She decided to go on a date with one of his friends, but she lied about it at first. Drea mentioned she liked Tashawn more and decided to be with him. Tashawn is upset because that was his boy and she should of never went out with him.
The baby in question is two-months old and Tashawn mentioned that if the baby isn’t his everything is over. Drea believes that it’s Tashawn’s and doesn’t appreciate he has no faith in her. Keep listening to see if he’s the father.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Paternity Results For A Couple Who Had A Wild Night At A Post-Wedding Party [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Woman Gets Upset At Roy Wood Jr. Over Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: A Slip Of The Tongue Sparks The Need For A Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- What You Should Know About Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Bill O’Reilly In Talks To Head Back To TV
- Why Is Meghan Markle’s Family Doing Her So Dirty? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed
- Juicy Gets An Attitude After Rickey Smiley Comments About Her Weight Loss [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Lil Uzi Vert Telling The Truth About His Collaborations With Young Thug? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Once Again, The Law Sides With George Zimmerman Even After He Threatens To Kill Someone
- Why Black Tony Is On The Run From The Feds [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart Will Hit The Road In Joint Comedy Tour
- Janelle Monae “I Don’t Feel That Being A Woman Means You Have To Have A Vagina” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]