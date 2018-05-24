Free speech continues to be regulated by the NFL. In light of the league’s most recent announcement, one team will take the hit for their roster.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The New York Jets have announced that they will absorb any fines dealt to their players that choose to take a knee during the national anthem. Co-owner Christopher Johnson sees Roger Godell’s new policy of disciplining players as a violation of human rights.
“I do not like imposing any club-specific rules. If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organization, by me, not the players” Johnson said in a statement to Newsday.
“I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players,” Johnson continued. “Do I prefer that they stand? Of course. But I understand if they felt the need to protest. There are some big, complicated issues that we’re all struggling with, and our players are on the front lines. I don’t want to come down on them like a ton of bricks, and I won’t. There will be no club fines or suspensions or any sort of repercussions. If the team gets fined, that’s just something I’ll have to bear.”
On Tuesday the NFL announced that any athlete or staff member on the field must stand for the pre-game ceremony or totally opt out by staying in the locker room.
Former San Francisco quarterback and now super woke social activist Colin Kaepernick was the first NFL player to kneel as a protest against police brutality and the killings of unarmed African-Americans. Somehow the message got tangled and twisted as a slight to the armed forces opening the door for POTUS Donald Trump to lead the “unAmerican” slander.
Editor’s Note: Don’t fall for the jig.
Via Raw Story
The Latest:
- NY Jets Owner Will Pay Fines For Players On Team Who Kneel During National Anthem
- Morgan Freeman Accused Of Sexual Harassment By 8 Women
- LL Cool J Raising Money For Cancer Research, Inspired By Wife
- Black Tony & Rickey Smiley To Be Roommates? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Doctor Who Made Music Videos During Plastic Surgeries Faces Lawsuit For Alleged Brain Damage To Patient
#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy
#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy
1. Standing Up Against The NFL1 of 30
2.2 of 30
3.3 of 30
4.4 of 30
5.5 of 30
6.6 of 30
7.7 of 30
8.8 of 30
9.9 of 30
10.10 of 30
11.11 of 30
12.12 of 30
13.13 of 30
14.14 of 30
15.15 of 30
16.16 of 30
17.17 of 30
18.18 of 30
19.19 of 30
20.20 of 30
21.21 of 30
22.22 of 30
23.23 of 30
24.24 of 30
25.25 of 30
26.26 of 30
27.27 of 30
28.28 of 30
29.29 of 30
30.30 of 30
Black Celebrities Who Performed The National Anthem [PHOTOS]
Black Celebrities Who Performed The National Anthem [PHOTOS]
1. Jennifer Hudson – Super Bowl XLIII Pre-Game Show1 of 16
2. Aretha Franklin – Super Bowl XL – Pittsburgh Steelers v Seattle Seahawks2 of 16
3. Beyonce – Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Press Conference3 of 16
4. Luther Vandross4 of 16
5. Vanessa Williams – SBXXX5 of 16
6. Whitney Houston – Sings National Anthem At Super Bowl XXV6 of 16
7. Alicia Keys – Super Bowl XLVII – Baltimore Ravens v San Francico 49ers7 of 16
8. Natalie Cole – Super Bowl XXVIII – Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills8 of 16
9. Marvin Gaye9 of 16
10. Monica10 of 16
11. Patti LaBelle11 of 16
12. Fantasia – 2004 Major League Baseball All-Star Game – July 13, 200412 of 16
13. Brandy – Sony Ericsson Open – Day 513 of 16
14. Jordin Sparks – Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals14 of 16
15. Mariah Carey – Super Bowl XXXVI – Pre-Game Show15 of 16
16. Anthony Hamilton – Jordan Classic All American Game16 of 16
Photo: Getty Images
NY Jets Owner Will Pay Fines For Players On Team Who Kneel During National Anthem was originally published on hiphopwired.com