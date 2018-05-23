The NFL Has Reached A “Compromise” On The National Anthem Policy

A new national anthem policy was approved by the NFL on Wednesday that’s definitely putting “freedom of speech” up for question.

Follow @TheRSMS

According to the policy, individual teams will have the power to set their own rules when it comes to standing for the national anthem. However, if players decide not to stand, the team as a whole is subject to fines from the NFL. Players will be allowed to remain in the locker room if they don’t want to stand or if they don’t want to come out for the anthem in general.

“This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a statement. “Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room until after the Anthem has been performed.”

Despite players’ option to stay in the locker room, isn’t this another form of censorship?

The whole point of protesting is to be visual.

Athletes kneeling came about to protest unjust issues such as police brutality. If we can’t see which players are physically kneeling, the power of freedom of speech is overshadowed by patriotic gestures.

You mad Black people are getting killed by the police?

That’s fine, still stand for this flag.

You want racial profiling to go away?

That’s fine, still stand for this flag.

Mere lyrics and gestures — that weren’t really meant for Black people in the first place — become more important than issues that impact American lives.

The NFL Commissioner continued, “We believe today’s decision will keep our focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it—and on our fans who enjoy it.”

In other words, shut up and play football Black people!

Individual teams shouldn’t be trusted to make national anthem rules either. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already said last season that he would bench any Cowboys player who didn’t stand for the anthem. Houston Texans owner Robert McNair also said that the NFL fields aren’t meant for “political statements.” How will people like this carry out their “rules” if a player decides to stay in the locker room during the national anthem?

The new policies are set to go into effect this upcoming season.

So it seems once again, patriotism will shine in the light, while human issues — especially Black issues — will remain in the locker room.

The Latest:

Black Celebrities Who Performed The National Anthem [PHOTOS] 16 photos Launch gallery Black Celebrities Who Performed The National Anthem [PHOTOS] 1. Jennifer Hudson – Super Bowl XLIII Pre-Game Show 1 of 16 2. Aretha Franklin – Super Bowl XL – Pittsburgh Steelers v Seattle Seahawks 2 of 16 3. Beyonce – Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Press Conference 3 of 16 4. Luther Vandross 4 of 16 5. Vanessa Williams – SBXXX 5 of 16 6. Whitney Houston – Sings National Anthem At Super Bowl XXV 6 of 16 7. Alicia Keys – Super Bowl XLVII – Baltimore Ravens v San Francico 49ers 7 of 16 8. Natalie Cole – Super Bowl XXVIII – Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills 8 of 16 9. Marvin Gaye 9 of 16 10. Monica 10 of 16 11. Patti LaBelle 11 of 16 12. Fantasia – 2004 Major League Baseball All-Star Game – July 13, 2004 12 of 16 13. Brandy – Sony Ericsson Open – Day 5 13 of 16 14. Jordin Sparks – Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals 14 of 16 15. Mariah Carey – Super Bowl XXXVI – Pre-Game Show 15 of 16 16. Anthony Hamilton – Jordan Classic All American Game 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading The NFL Has Reached A “Compromise” On The National Anthem Policy Black Celebrities Who Performed The National Anthem [PHOTOS]

The NFL Has Reached A “Compromise” On The National Anthem Policy was originally published on globalgrind.com