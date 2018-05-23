Milwaukee Bucks Player Sterling Brown To Sue City Cops For Unlawful Tasing [VIDEO]

Sterling Brown, a player for the Milwaukee Bucks, was on the receiving end of city police tasing him back in January for what was originally reported as guard resisting arrest. After an internal investigation, charges have been dropped ahead of the release of body cam footage but Brown intends to sue according to his attorney.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports:
Bucks rookie Sterling Brown plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department as a result of being tased and arrested in January, his attorney confirmed.
As of Tuesday, internal investigators at the Police Department had not asked the district attorney to consider criminal charges against any of the police officers or supervisors involved in the incident, according to Milwaukee County Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern.
Police Department officials have not said whether any of the police personnel who arrested Brown after questioning him about a parking violation will be disciplined. A department spokeswoman declined to provide more information about the internal investigation, which is ongoing.
Oddly enough, Milwaukee’s mayor and police officials are clamoring for understanding from the public ahead of the release of the footage which goes public this week.
