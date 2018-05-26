The Show
Top Male Cheaters [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley on the show the other day spoke about women that cheat. He started naming professions and believes that nurses cheat the most. A listener decided to create a list of men in different professions that cheat and it was pretty hilarious.

The list consisted of truck drivers, married men and barbers. Rickey couldn’t help but laugh when he read out of state workers, men with 2 kids and men with a baby on the way. They even listed the city of Houston and so much more. What do you think about this list?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

