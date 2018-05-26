Rickey Smiley on the show the other day spoke about women that cheat. He started naming professions and believes that nurses cheat the most. A listener decided to create a list of men in different professions that cheat and it was pretty hilarious.
The list consisted of truck drivers, married men and barbers. Rickey couldn’t help but laugh when he read out of state workers, men with 2 kids and men with a baby on the way. They even listed the city of Houston and so much more. What do you think about this list?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shares Crys Speaks’ Powerful Words And Expounds Her Message [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Brings Thanksgiving In May! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gives Thanks To God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Top Male Cheaters [EXCLUSIVE]
- Minnesota Student Violently Beats Black Teacher But Walks Free
- Spotify Caves To Demands, Will Restore XXXTentacion To Playlists
- “Bill & Ted 3” Is Officially A Go After Almost Three Decades
- Pusha T Feels Teyana Taylor ‘Is Going To Have The Album Of The Year’ [EXCLUSIVE]
- Who Knew Janelle Monáe Could Freestyle? [Exclusive Video]
- Headkrack And Da Brat Spit About Morgan Freeman, Jaquees, Pusha T And More!
- 50 Cent Under Investigation For Threatening A Police Officer
- Jacquees Arrested For Marijuana Possession, Speeding
- Corey Patrick Reacts To Getting A Brand New Car After Taking The Bus To Graduation [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]