Losing weight isn’t easy, but one woman proved to herself and others that she could do it. She was a waitress at a sports bar and met someone that she really liked. He kind of ignored her because she was heavier and had bad acne. She ended up leaving that job and moving to lose weight and focus on herself and now he wants her.
He asked her on a date via social media and when she arrived didn’t understand why she looked so familiar. She mentioned who she was and he was shocked. Right now she thinks he just wants her because she looks better and that’s not fair. Headkrack mentioned that maybe then he didn’t know she liked him and that her perception is off. Do you think she should go out with him again?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Facebook Is Almost Ready To Finesse The Dating App Game
RELATED: Issa Rae Book Quote On Black Women Dating Asian Men Has People In Their Feelings
RELATED: Paula Patton Responds To Reports That She’s Dating A Married Man
The Latest:
- Jemele Hill Named NABJ’s 2018 Journalist Of The Year
- Joke Of The Day: Why Do Bananas Need Sunscreen? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why The LGBTQ Community Came For Cardi B & Rita Ora [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought Onstage After She Says N**** [VIDEO]
- Woman Considers Getting With Man Who Didn’t Want Her When She Was Heavy [EXCLUSIVE]
- Cardi B Curses Up A Storm In Church In “Be Careful” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Shares Crys Speaks’ Powerful Words And Expounds Her Message [EXCLUSIVE]
- Woman Calls Cops On Credentialed Black Photographer Who Was Just Doing His Job
- Chrissy Teigen Shares First Pic Of Her Baby Boy [PHOTO]
- Alabama Pastor Generates Controversy After Saying Whites Need To Stay Out Of Black Churches