Issa Rae Book Quote On Black Women Dating Asian People In Their Feelings

The quote came from her 2015 book "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl," which was full of satirical observations on race.

Posted 6 hours ago
LinkedIn Hosts A Panel Discussion With Issa Rae And Chelsea Handler

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Issa Rae has become known for her biting wit and comical observations of life, most especially since her HBO show Insecure has become a huge hit across all demographics. However, there’s a lot of faux outrage going on Twitter since last night after a quote from a book she wrote three years ago suggested that Black women date Asian men.

The quote appears in Rae’s 2015 book The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, which was full of satirical observations on race, love, dating, and the like. As some Twitter users are noting, the quote was thought to be made in jest yet some Twitter users are steadfast in wanting a cancellation of the humorous actress and writer.

“This is why I propose black women and Asian men join forces in love, marriage, and procreation. Educated black women, what better intellectual match for you than an Asian man?” Rae wrote in the book. It isn’t immediately apparent why the quote is making the rounds now, but while folks are trying to toss Rae on the canceled train, many others are calling it satire that might be buried with a little truth.

Check out the reactions and chatter below and on the following pages.

Photo: Getty

Issa Rae

