Will T.I.’s Tony Award Nomination Hurt His Street Cred? [EXCLUSIVE]

T.I. and John Legend earned a nomination for “Spongebob The Musical.” The two wrote a song for the hit play and it’s pretty exciting. Some might think this could take away from T.I.’s street credit, but he’s showing everyone growth.

Headkrack mentioned people want you to just rap about drugs and money, but T.I. is solidifying his legacy. T.I. is securing money and we hope no one tries to cancel him. Childish Gambino is also doing big things as he will host “Saturday Night Live.”

