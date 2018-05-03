T.I. and John Legend earned a nomination for “Spongebob The Musical.” The two wrote a song for the hit play and it’s pretty exciting. Some might think this could take away from T.I.’s street credit, but he’s showing everyone growth.
Headkrack mentioned people want you to just rap about drugs and money, but T.I. is solidifying his legacy. T.I. is securing money and we hope no one tries to cancel him. Childish Gambino is also doing big things as he will host “Saturday Night Live.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: What Do Yolanda Adams, T.I., & John Legend Have In Common?
RELATED: Black Tony In Hiding From T.I., His Kids & Young Dro [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: T.I. Has A Business Reality Competition “The Grand Hustle” Coming To BET
The Latest:
- Dwyane Wade Surprises Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr. [VIDEO]
- AKAs At Fort Valley State University Under Investigation Amid Sex Ring Allegations
- 2 Situations That Upset Kanye West [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Baby Girl Stormi [PHOTOS]
- Black Tony Robs Dollar Tree And Opens Dollar Bush [EXCLUSIVE]
- Will T.I.’s Tony Award Nomination Hurt His Street Cred? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Camille Cosby Receives Epic Backlash For Comparing Her Husband’s Conviction To Emmett Till And Slavery
- Are These Guys Killing The Short-Sleeved Suit Look (Or Nah?) [PHOTOS]
- Two Young Black Men Lynched In Oklahoma By Four Whites And It’s Getting No Media Attention
- “Empire” Recap: Lucious Lyon Goes To War With An Old Frenemy