Church Announcements: White Woman Accuses Pastor Of Drowning During A Baptism [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is back with the Church Announcements! She spoke about how Bible Study had to be cut short because a White woman called the cops on the pastor. The woman mentioned that someone was drowning when really pastor was just performing a baptism.
Bernice also wants everyone to keep the deacon lifted up in prayer because he got his left leg amputated. He was only suffering from an ear infection so no one knows why that happened. Now his wife is looking to donate all his left foot shoes.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements Inspired By Ella Mai’s “Booed Up” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: “Maya Angelou” Shares “Black Panther” Poem With Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Steve Harvey Says Rickey Smiley’s Bernice Jenkins Changed His Life [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- 3 More Dumb Reasons Police Were Called On Black People [EXCLUSIVE]
- Stanford University Reacts To BBQ Becky Calling Cops On Black People
- Cardi B Explains What Was Behind The Footage Of Fans Trying To Fight Her [VIDEO]
- Should Spotify Stop Restricting Artists Based On Their Personal Lives? [EXCLUSIVE]
- 6 Facts About Ron Stallworth, The Undercover Cop Who Inspired “BlackKklansman”
- Conservative Star Candace Owens Ran Anti-Trump Site 2 Years Ago
- President Trump Finally Commends Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.
- Journalist Who Tried To Get Michael B. Jordan To Do Wakanda Salute Issues Apology
- Smokie Norful & Rhea Walls & Graduate College [PHOTOS]
- ESPN Films & Netflix Announce A 10-Part Michael Jordan Doc For 2019 [VIDEO]