Taraji P. Henson Shares New Pics Of Herself Booed Up With Kelvin Hayden

Ny MaGee, Eurweb.com

Posted April 25, 2018
7.88K reads
Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson and former footballer Kelvin Hayden were secretly booed up for some time before she took their relationship public.

Henson would occasionally share pics online of herself and her “mystery man,” but the actress never acknowledged her lover and spoke vaguely about the man in her life.

But that’s in the past.

Earlier this year, she explained why she now feels comfortable sharing that she’s in a relationship, saying:

 

“It was all over The Shaderoom anyway. You know, I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don’t blast my info like that but I’m very happy.”

She also explained that she feels more at ease talking about Kelvin because of how their relationship has progressed.

“It’s very serious. I did, I confirmed it. It’s fine. They asked me if I was happy and I said yes and they just ran with it.”

Fans hoping to be kept up to date with her love life no longer have to look out for paparazzi pictures of the couple. Now, Henson is sharing her own photos.

Check out the new flicks Taraji recently included in her Instagram stories.

 

kelvin hayden , Taraji P. Henson

