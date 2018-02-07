RSMS Videos
Home > RSMS Videos

Gary’s Tea: Why Mathew Knowles Has A Point About Colorism [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 8 hours ago
6 reads
Leave a comment

Mathew Knowles has written a book called “Racism: From The Eyes Of A Child.” In it, he shares stories from his childhood in the deep south, and the teachings of colorism that he internalized. He also talked about how it affects the industry- including the success of his own daughters, Beyonce and Solange.

People were quick with the backlash to that, but he’s actually right. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Mathew Knowles’ Birthday Wish To Beyonce Was Heartbreaking [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Gary’s Tea: Why Didn’t Mathew Knowles Get Invited To Beyonce’s Push Party? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why It’s Obvious Beyonce & Mathew Knowles Aren’t Speaking [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

21 Images Of Beautiful Dark Skinned Women

20 photos Launch gallery

21 Images Of Beautiful Dark Skinned Women

Continue reading 21 Images Of Beautiful Dark Skinned Women

21 Images Of Beautiful Dark Skinned Women

It was Tupac who so eloquently stated, "The Blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice." We've rounded up 21 images of beautiful dark skinned women because Black is beautiful.

Mathew Knowles

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show