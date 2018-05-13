Prom season is here and one father is fighting with his wife as well as his daughter over her dress. The wife went out and got her daughter a dress, but the father believes it reveals too much and is unhappy. He wants to protect her and has decided not to pay for the limo if she wears that dress.
Headkrack told the dad he believes in boundaries, but he should also compromise with her. Da Brat mentioned that if you taught your child the right things you should be comfortable enough to let her wear the dress. The mom of the daughter told the team that she sent him a picture of the dress and he never responded so she got it.
One caller said that the child doesn’t need to be sexy and she should respect herself. Another one said that you have to let her wear it because you could possibly have a bigger problem later. Let us know your thoughts on this topic!
RELATED: Black Tony Runs Down His Prom Inventory [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Teen Wore Michelle Obama, Aaliyah & More On Her Prom Dress [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Will Smith Helps Student With Promposal
The Latest:
- Church Announcements: Contest For Women That Look Like Bill Cosby In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]
- How To Deal With A Daughter Who Wants To Wear A Revealing Prom Dress [EXCLUSIVE]
- Man With One Arm Gets Busy On The Basketball Court [VIDEO]
- Young Dolph Gives Baristas $20K Onstage At Rolling Loud After Losing Jobs
- Dying 22-Year-Old Woman Told “Everyone” Dies By Emergency Services
- White People Love Kanye West More Than Non-Whites, According To New Poll
- 92-Year-Old Woman Earns Fourth College Degree
- R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters
- Donald Glover Opens Up About Loving Different And Still Being “Woke” [VIDEO]
- Black Woman Refuses To Leave Spirit Airlines Flight And Records It All On Facebook Live [VIDEO]