Why People Should Stop Criticizing Childish Gambino For Having A White Partner [EXCLUSIVE]

Childish Gambino has been making headlines recently for his video, “This Is America.” Rickey Smiley loves the video and every message in it. What he doesn’t like is people talking about his girlfriend, who is White.

Rickey mentioned that people should be allowed to date who they want without backlash. Let people love who they want just like you are able to. Da Brat believes that a lot of the women talking are just bitter.

