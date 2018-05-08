Jeff Johnson
Do We Really Know What Childish Gambino Was Trying To Say In His Video For "This Is America" [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson

Everyone is talking about Childish Gambino’s video for “This Is America.” Jeff Johnson mentioned that he watched it about 35 times and thinks it’s amazing. It has references to gun violence, drugs and more.

A lot of people think that the dancing he was doing in the video was to distract everyone to what’s happening in the background. Jeff also stated that America has always been violent. Him and Headkrack stated that everyone has a different answer for what certain parts mean. Tell us your thoughts on the video.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am ET.

[caption id="attachment_2900314" align="alignleft" width="696"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Donald Glover’s alter ego, Childish Gambino, is back! While hosting SNL this weekend, the talented singer, actor and screenwriter also dropped a video for his newest song “This Is America.” The stunning visual and shocking video juxtaposes riots, police and gun violence happening with Childish and others dancing, ignoring the chaos around them. And from the look of it, it’s got Twitter shook…and for good reason. Here’s what people are saying.

