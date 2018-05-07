RSMS Uncut
Home > RSMS Uncut

Gary With Da Tea Responds To Listener Who Criticized Him For Talking About Jordin Sparks’ Bed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 4 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Tia Mowry and Jordin Sparks had babies this weekend. Gary With Da Tea earlier spoke about how Jordin’s hospital bed didn’t look comfortable and her sheets were all around. He didn’t like the look of it and people didn’t like what he said.

One listener spoke about how Gary only changed his sheets once a month so he shouldn’t be talking. Gary also commented on Khloe Kardashian going to Tristan Thompson’s game this weekend. She still wants to make the relationship work and doesn’t care what people say.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Tia Mowry-Hardrict & Jordin Sparks Both Give Birth And Show Off Their Babies [PHOTOS]

RELATED: How Gary With Da Tea Set Himself Up To Get Got By Robbers [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Remembering The Playwright Who Gave Juicy & Gary With Da Tea A Shot [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Gary With Da Tea

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

24 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gary With Da Tea Responds To Listener Who Criticized Him For Talking About Jordin Sparks’ Bed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

Gary With Da Tea , Jordin Sparks , tia mowry

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×