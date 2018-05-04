How Gary With Da Tea Set Himself Up To Get Got By Robbers [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea talked about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, but something was wrong with him. He mentioned to everyone that people broke into his car and took everything. They took his wallet, clothes, Dish Nation game and more.

Gary is pissed and everyone talked about how he shouldn’t leave important stuff in the car like that. Headkrack said they will probably bring the clothes back because they don’t want it. We hope Gary never has to experience anything like this ever again.

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Monday-Friday 6am ET.

