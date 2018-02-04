Bernice Jenkins
Bernice Jenkins Is Not Okay With The Name Of Kanye West’s New Baby [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Just before launching into the Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins went on a mini-rant about the difference in popular names for babies these days. For instance, Kanye West & Kim Kardashian‘s newest little one, whom the couple named “Chicago.” Ms. Jenkins doesn’t understand today’s children’s names- “they just name ’em anything.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

