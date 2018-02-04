Just before launching into the Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins went on a mini-rant about the difference in popular names for babies these days. For instance, Kanye West & Kim Kardashian‘s newest little one, whom the couple named “Chicago.” Ms. Jenkins doesn’t understand today’s children’s names- “they just name ’em anything.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Maya Angelou Does Poem About Championship Football For Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Tells Woman Her Dog Has Been Neutered By Accident [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Doesn’t Quite Understand Usher’s Herpes Scandal [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Bernice Jenkins Is Not Okay With The Name Of Kanye West’s New Baby [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kevin Durant Partners With YouTube For Original Sports Content
- Otis Williams Reflects On The Life Of Dennis Edwards
- Human Uber Could Take Virtual Reality To Next Level
- Mo’Nique With The Receipts, Shows Email Of Netflix Offering Her Only $500K
- Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy “Black Panther” And They Will Fail
- Man Credited For Launching Halle and Taraji’s Career, Accused Of Sexually Harassing Actresses Of Color
- Suge Knight’s Fiancee Gets 3 Years In Jail
- “Martin” Cast Reunites And Reveals What They Would Do To Change The Classic Show [VIDEO]
- Justin Timberlake Leaves Surprises For Fans At Target [VIDEO]