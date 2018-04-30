R. Kelly Breaks His Silence On Latest Allegations: [VIDEO]

Earlier this month, R. Kelly‘s former girlfriend Kitti Jones claimed in a BBC3 documentary that she was groomed by the singer and forced to have sex with him and others at least 10 times in a “ex dungeon.” She alleged, “I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words. I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.”
In addition, a 19-year-old woman filed a lawsuit saying in December he tried to groom her for a sex cult and infected her with an STD. She is accusing him of “unlawful restraint, furnishing alcohol and illegal drugs to a minor, and aggravated assault.” R. Kelly is speaking out for the first time about the latest allegations and he is denying everything.
Kelly said in a lengthy statement, “My team has advised me that this is not a proper platform to express my emotions. I will not discuss details about these false allegations that have been made against me. I will say that I am infuriated, and I am heartbroken by the false claims against me. These accusations being perpetuated by the media is an attempt to distort my character and to destroy my legacy that I have worked so hard to build.” By the media? Did Kelly just pull a Donald Trump and blame the media? These are actual women who have come forward and the newest lawsuit is just a few weeks ago.
He continued, “These allegations have created a character of me that is not the truth of who I am nor what I am about. The women in my life are consenting adults and they [sic] with me on their free will. I am a God-fearing man, a son, a brother, and most importantly a father. The media has dissected and manipulated these false allegations to reach their own conclusions about me and what I do in my personal life. My focus has always been music and being in the music industry. At this time, my faith and my love for music are the only things that has not been affected. The devil is a liar. To whom much is given, from him much expected. To my fans, I love you all from the deepest part of me. I am nothing without you, my fans. Thank you very much for all your support. I am a God-fearing man and through God’s grace and mercy, I will survive.”
The singer also claimed, “The police are not investigating me, there is no criminal investigations made against me, just allegations and conclusions. I ask that you wait for the truth to be revealed, before you condemn me, we live in a society where you are prejudged before knowing all the facts or truths. I believe Our greatest advertise comes from our biggest triumphs.”
Kelly also made a video because several of his shows have been canceled and he can’t seem to figure out why. “I don’t know why they canceled the show,” he said. “I’ve never heard of a show being canceled because of allegations because of rumors but I guess there is a first time for everything.” See below:
Now that Cosby got his (second) time in court, maybe Kelly is next?
SEE ALSO:
One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man
Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success
Rihanna Just Singlehandedly Snatched Snapchat’s Wig… And Its Stock Is Going Down
Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
70 photos Launch gallery
4. Xscape On "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"
Source:Urban One
4 of 70
5. Gary With Da Tea
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
5 of 70
6. Headkrack
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
6 of 70
7. Cole Parker & Headkrack
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
7 of 70
8. Gary With Da Tea & Da Brat
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
8 of 70
9. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea, Teo
Source:Urban One
9 of 70
10. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Wavyy Jonez, Marcc Rose, Headkrack
Source:Urban One
10 of 70
11. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
11 of 70
12. Wavyy Jonez
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
12 of 70
13. Da Brat
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Shoe
13 of 70
14. Rock-T
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
14 of 70
15. Marcc Rose
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
15 of 70
16. Maria More
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
16 of 70
17. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
17 of 70
18. Special K
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
18 of 70
19. Gary With Da Tea
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
19 of 70
20. Maria More
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
20 of 70
21. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
21 of 70
22. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea, Teo
Source:Urban One
22 of 70
23. Gary With Da Tea
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
23 of 70
24. Bow Wow & Rickey Smiley
Source:Dish Nation
24 of 70
25. Gary With Da Tea
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
25 of 70
26. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
26 of 70
27. Bow Wow & Rickey Smiley
Source:Dish Nation
27 of 70
28. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
28 of 70
29. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
29 of 70
30. Bow Wow & Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
30 of 70
31. Gary With Da Tea
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
31 of 70
32. Headkrack
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
32 of 70
33. Headkrack
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
33 of 70
34. Da Brat
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Shoe
34 of 70
35. Gary With Da Tea
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
35 of 70
36. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
36 of 70
37. Maria More
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
37 of 70
38. Rickey Smiley & Big City
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
38 of 70
39. Rickey Smiley
Source:Breakwind Entertainment
39 of 70
40. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
40 of 70
41. Pastor Troy
Source:Breakwind Entertainment
41 of 70
42. Rickey Smiley & Pastor Troy With Urban One/Atlanta Employees
Source:Breakwind Entertainment
42 of 70
43. Urban One/Atlanta VP/GM Tim Davies & Pastor Troy
Source:Breakwind Entertainment
43 of 70
44. Headkrack Pastor Troy
Source:Breakwind Entertainment
44 of 70
45. Rickey Smiley & Pastor Troy
Source:Breakwind Entertainment
45 of 70
46. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
46 of 70
47. Da Brat & Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
47 of 70
48. Rickey Smiley
Source:Breakwind Entertainment
48 of 70
49. Da Brat
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Shoe
49 of 70
50. Pastor Troy
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
50 of 70
51. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
51 of 70
52. Gary With Da Tea
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
52 of 70
53. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
53 of 70
54. Headkrack
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
54 of 70
55. Headkrack
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
55 of 70
56. Maria More
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
56 of 70
57. Headkrack
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
57 of 70
58. Rickey Smiley, Ayo & Headkrack
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
58 of 70
59. Da Brat
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Shoe
59 of 70
60. Gary With Da Tea
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
60 of 70
61. Da Brat & Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
61 of 70
62. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
62 of 70
63. Da Brat
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
63 of 70
64. Gary With Da Tea, Special K & Rickey Smiley
Source:Urban One
64 of 70
65. Gary With Da Tea, Special K & Rickey Smiley
Source:Urban One
65 of 70
66. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
66 of 70
67. Special K
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
67 of 70
68. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea, Teo
Source:Urban One
68 of 70
69. Maria More
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
69 of 70
70. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
70 of 70