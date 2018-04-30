R. Kelly Breaks His Silence On Latest Allegations: [VIDEO]

Earlier this month, R. Kelly‘s former girlfriend Kitti Jones claimed in a BBC3 documentary that she was groomed by the singer and forced to have sex with him and others at least 10 times in a “ex dungeon.” She alleged, “I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words. I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.”

In addition, a 19-year-old woman filed a lawsuit saying in December he tried to groom her for a sex cult and infected her with an STD. She is accusing him of “unlawful restraint, furnishing alcohol and illegal drugs to a minor, and aggravated assault.” R. Kelly is speaking out for the first time about the latest allegations and he is denying everything.

Kelly said in a lengthy statement, “My team has advised me that this is not a proper platform to express my emotions. I will not discuss details about these false allegations that have been made against me. I will say that I am infuriated, and I am heartbroken by the false claims against me. These accusations being perpetuated by the media is an attempt to distort my character and to destroy my legacy that I have worked so hard to build.” By the media? Did Kelly just pull a Donald Trump and blame the media? These are actual women who have come forward and the newest lawsuit is just a few weeks ago.

He continued, “These allegations have created a character of me that is not the truth of who I am nor what I am about. The women in my life are consenting adults and they [sic] with me on their free will. I am a God-fearing man, a son, a brother, and most importantly a father. The media has dissected and manipulated these false allegations to reach their own conclusions about me and what I do in my personal life. My focus has always been music and being in the music industry. At this time, my faith and my love for music are the only things that has not been affected. The devil is a liar. To whom much is given, from him much expected. To my fans, I love you all from the deepest part of me. I am nothing without you, my fans. Thank you very much for all your support. I am a God-fearing man and through God’s grace and mercy, I will survive.”

The singer also claimed, “The police are not investigating me, there is no criminal investigations made against me, just allegations and conclusions. I ask that you wait for the truth to be revealed, before you condemn me, we live in a society where you are prejudged before knowing all the facts or truths. I believe Our greatest advertise comes from our biggest triumphs.”

Kelly also made a video because several of his shows have been canceled and he can’t seem to figure out why. “I don’t know why they canceled the show,” he said. “I’ve never heard of a show being canceled because of allegations because of rumors but I guess there is a first time for everything.” See below:

Now that Cosby got his (second) time in court, maybe Kelly is next?

