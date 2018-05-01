Daz Dillinger Says Crips Are Free To F*ck Up Kanye West On Sight

Daz Dillinger has spoken. The Dogg Pound rapper took to social media to relay that he is giving Crips the option of blessing Kanye West with the fade, on sight.
Like many, Daz took exception to Yeezy calling Donald Trump his brother. He went so far as to liken West to Samuel Jackson’s slave master apologist character in Django Unchained.
“Yo national alert all the crips out there, y’all f*ck Kanye up. You see that mother f*cka, f*ck his ass up on g.p.,” said Daz.
He eventually told Yeezy to stay out of California and to, “Stay in Calabasas.”
But isn’t…never mind. Daz took down the IG post, but it’s been burned onto the Internets forever (see below), and he’s still standing by his F Kanye stance.
Okay seriously, no need for violence—let Yeezy be a headass peacefully. It’s all fun and games until someone actually catches a fade.
https://twitter.com/IamAkademiks/status/990997787826425857
Photo: Getty