Headkrack Recaps His Houston Performance And Lists The Celebs That Came Through [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack has been on the Eric B and Rakim– The Technique Tour. He spoke about the Houston show and how amazing it was. Scarface and The Ghetto Boys came out, Yo-Yo as well as The Bodega Brothers. The energy was incredible and so much love was given at the show.
J Cole released his video for “Infidelity” and it features Kevin Hart. Wiz Khalifa is still making music, but is also producing a new show on YouTube. It will be about a drug dealer that buys a dispensary and faces hardship.
