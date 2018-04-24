Dr. Collier Explains Nasal Douching [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Allergy season is approaching and Dr. Collier is giving advice to everyone that suffers from it. He told one woman that experiences horrible allergies to get tested which could help identify the issue. Dr. Collier also suggested using probiotics as well as changing what you eat.

Another woman mentioned that she has an issue with trying to sleep at night due to congestion. He told the women to use a saline nasal spray at night or buy a nettie pot. This will be used as nasal douching and can help you breathe better.

