Dr. Collier On Staying Healthy, Classy & Warm Through The Holidays [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The holiday season is a battlefield when it comes to temptation related to food and drink. With all the dinner parties, and free pastries, desserts, and candies, turning down your favorite treats and remaining reasonable with portions proves to be a difficult challenge. Dr. Collier explains how to keep yourself from getting too excited over all the options.

Not only that, but when the wine and cocktail are free flowing at your office Christmas party, it’s easy to end up twisted before you even realize it. Plus, Dr. Collier gives tips on staying warm and avoiding getting colds left and right this season by simply layering up properly. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

