Tory Lanez Tells Funny Story About Going Numb Down There [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Originally Published On March 16th, 2018

Headkrack played a game with Tory Lanez called “Cup of Courage.” One of the questions in them was to tell a story no one has ever heard. Lanez laughed because he was going to tell a very embarrassing story.

Follow @TheRSMS

He talked going to buy condoms and purchasing the ones with extended pleasures. Lanez mentioned as he was having sex his private area went numb and he stopped because he got scared. He ran out to his friends naked and they were going to take him to the hospital, but then realized it was the condoms. The extended pleasures numbed him and he was so embarrassed.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: How Tory Lanez’s Uncle Changed His Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Tory Lanez & Drake Squashed Their Beef [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tory Lanez Reveals How Moments In Life Helped Him With His New Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

The Life & Times Of Tory Lanez [PHOTOS] 27 photos Launch gallery The Life & Times Of Tory Lanez [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Lollapalooza – Day 3 1 of 27 2. Spotify’s RapCaviar Live in Houston 2 of 27 3. Spotify’s RapCaviar Live in Houston 3 of 27 4. Meadows Day 2 Performances 4 of 27 5. Meadows Day 2 Performances 5 of 27 6. 2016 BET Awards – Pre-Show 6 of 27 7. 2016 BET Awards – Pre-Show 7 of 27 8. 2016 Made In America Festival – Day 2 8 of 27 9. 2016 Made In America Festival – Day 2 9 of 27 10. Tory Lanez 10 of 27 11. Tory Lanez 11 of 27 12. Luv Lounge w/ Tory Lanez 12 of 27 13. Luv Lounge w/ Tory Lanez 13 of 27 14. SXSW Film-Interactive-Music – Day 4 14 of 27 15. SXSW Film-Interactive-Music – Day 4 15 of 27 16. Luv Lounge w/ Tory Lanez 16 of 27 17. Luv Lounge w/ Tory Lanez 17 of 27 18. Tory Lanez 18 of 27 19. Tory Lanez 19 of 27 20. Tory Lanez at Southside Music Hall 20 of 27 21. Tory Lanez at Southside Music Hall 21 of 27 22. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] 22 of 27 23. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] 23 of 27 24. Tory Lanez In Concert – New York, NY 24 of 27 25. Tory Lanez In Concert – New York, NY 25 of 27 26. ACL Music Festival 2016 – Weekend 1 26 of 27 27. ACL Music Festival 2016 – Weekend 1 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading Tory Lanez Tells Funny Story About Going Numb Down There [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] The Life & Times Of Tory Lanez [PHOTOS]